COMMENT

Takapuna's transformation has taken another big step, following a recent decision by Auckland Council to approve the layout of a large public town square.

Repurposing the Anzac St asphalt carpark area has not been without controversy. For nearly a decade, it has been a hot point of contention. However, multiple surveys of the public and business association members alike have consistently shown strong support for its redevelopment into a high-quality mixed-use precinct.

The Anzac St car park where the new town centre will be developed. Photo / File
The Anzac St car park where the new town centre will be developed. Photo / File

We're also delighted it is larger than originally anticipated – growing to 3200sq m plus laneways. That's great for our growing centre.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With the council now strongly

Related articles: