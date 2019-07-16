An airline pilot who was quarantined in a central city apartment in Auckland with bed bugs has been awarded compensation of $3185.

Jake Blatchford was badly afflicted with bites from bed bugs almost immediately after moving into a furnished apartment in Wakefield St, according to a Tenancy Tribunal decision.

After seeking medical advice, doctors considered the marks on his skin could be chicken pox, although this was unlikely because he had previously had the illness.

Even so, as an airline pilot he was required to be quarantined in the apartment and prevented from boarding a plane for a training course in Australia.

The apartment was subsequently found to be infested with bed bugs and Blatchford had to throw away clothing, luggage and other personal property.

Ms Ho, a real estate agent for the landlords, Matthew Ka Wah Lo and Nyuk Fung Kiw, told the tribunal she had the premises treated as soon as she was made aware of the bed bug problem and arranged for Blatchford to use another apartment in the same building for three weeks.

She agreed the tenancy could be ended on a date nominated by Blatchford without a period of notice, saying the tenants that moved in after he left had no problem with bed bugs.

Ho queried whether the bed bugs could have been introduced by Blatchford from staying in hotel rooms as part of his work.

Frontal view of an adult bed bug.

Blatchford disputed this, telling the tribunal he had not been staying in hotels as he was undergoing training for work as an international pilot and had not started flying to destinations that required hotel stays.

The tribunal found there was no evidence to suggest the bed bug problem was caused by Blatchford.

"It seems more probable than not, on the available evidence, that the apartment was infested with bed bugs prior to the start of his tenancy," the decision said.

The tribunal found the bed bug problem was unintentional on the part of the landlord but a breach of Residential Tenants Act that requires a landlord to provide premises in a reasonable state of cleanliness.

The landlord was ordered to pay Blatchford $1185.20 for loss of personal property and $2000 as a partial rent rebate.