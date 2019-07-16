A Hawke's Bay mother is concerned that Work and Income NZ is choosing the "cheapest option" to heat homes, and inadvertently providing wet wood to beneficiaries as a result.

In early June, Helena Simpson went through Work and Income to help get a quote to purchase fire wood for the winter.

She told her case manager she wanted to go through Donovan's Firewood or Woodstock who were both compliant with Hawke's Bay Regional Council's air quality standards, but said she was ignored and felt forced onto a supplier called Warm and Cozy.

"Donovan's had quoted me $380 for their wood

