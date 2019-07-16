There has been another sewage spill into Lake Taupō this morning.

The Taupō District Council has confirmed there has been another wastewater spill into Lake Taupō today.

While the quantity of wastewater is yet to be confirmed, it is understood to be much smaller than the estimated 800,000l of wastewater, or 70 to 80 per cent of the town's sewage, that spilled into the lake on July 2, although it occurred in the same area.

The July 2 spill occurred after a water main along the lakefront split, causing a washout of pumice and dirt. That, in turn, caused a concrete footpath above to collapse, breaking the wastewater pipe.

The council has been working for two weeks to reinstate and strengthen the wastewater and water network and had multiple barriers and bunds in place to prevent spills reaching the lake.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said water monitoring was under way and signs had been put in place in affected areas.

"This is a very complex work site and it involves working around a live main in very difficult conditions. Thanks to the quick actions of the contractors and the multiple barriers we had in place the amount of the spill volume was minimised.

"Clearly any spill is unacceptable though, and we'll be working with our contractors to find out how this happened and to try and ensure it doesn't happen again," he said.

On its website, the council is urging Taupō residents to minimise their water use following the spills.

Drinking water across the district is not affected and monitoring has been increased, with a rāhui imposed on part of Lake Taupō by Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board.