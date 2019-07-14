Talks are already under way for a heroes' welcome home for the Black Caps, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

"I did give Phil [Goff] a call quite early this morning and we've had a bit of a chat," Ardern told reporters on Monday morning.

"One of the key things for both of us was just really getting a sense of what the Black Caps themselves would like. Of course, they've been away for some time, and just whether or not they'll all be in one place when they arrive.

"So a few conversations to be had, but there's been a few phone calls already."

Ardern said, like much of New Zealand, she felt huge admiration for the team, despite being a bit "traumatised" by the conclusion of today's final.

England beat the Black Caps to win their first World Cup even though the two teams were tied after an unprecedented "Super Over" to determine the winner.

"They'll be getting a heroes' welcome," Ardern said of the vanquished Black Caps.

"They deserve it."

A spokesman for the Prime Minister's office said while there had been some discussions and similar events had been held in the past, but nothing had yet been confirmed.

Goff said he believed the Black Caps were the "joint winners" of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

They were top equal in world cricket - and it was not just the way they played, but the way they had represented the country and inspired pride, he said.

Goff confirmed Ardern had phoned him first thing this morning to discuss how best to welcome home the team.

"What we need to do is have the relevant conversations with New Zealand Cricket and see what they want because it is about them."

They wanted to do something that best fitted with their plans, he said.

"It really comes down to what suits the team members."