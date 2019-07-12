One person is seriously injured and the road is closed after a two-car crash on State Highway 5 north-west of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call about the crash near the intersection with Harwoods Rd just after 2.30pm.

The crash is blocking the east-bound lane towards Rotorua.



SH5 TAPAPA - SERIOUS CRASH - 2:45PM

A serious crash has CLOSED a section of #SH5 between Waimakariri Road and Harwoods Road in Tapapa. Please delay your journey or use an alternative route. Updates here: https://t.co/OreU2yPCDx. ^MF pic.twitter.com/95f3ctOVwM — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) July 12, 2019

A St John spokeswoman said they were treating one person with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries and a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

Police said traffic management was being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit would investigate.