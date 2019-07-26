A Kiwi motorist faces the daunting prospect of being pursued by an insurance giant for costs after a dispute over a crash with a German student.

The $2000 predicament Max Rink originally found himself in had the director of the tourism business he is interning at "embarrassed to be a New Zealander" and "astonished" at the allegedly evasive behaviour of the older Kiwi motorist.

The insurance standoff raises the ongoing issue of whether third-party car insurance should be compulsory in New Zealand as it is in many other countries.

On June 19, German university student Max Rink was driving through

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.