A Kiwi motorist faces the daunting prospect of being pursued by an insurance giant for costs after a dispute over a crash with a German student.

The $2000 predicament Max Rink originally found himself in had the director of the tourism business he is interning at "embarrassed to be a New Zealander" and "astonished" at the allegedly evasive behaviour of the older Kiwi motorist.

The insurance standoff raises the ongoing issue of whether third-party car insurance should be compulsory in New Zealand as it is in many other countries.

On June 19, German university student Max Rink was driving through Mount Wellington Countdown's carpark when the Nissan Serena van he was driving had a collision with another vehicle which was exiting a car park.

"I realised a car is reversing, so I slowed down. I was concerned he might scratch my whole side," Rink said.

"So I stopped and started tooting, but he ran right into me. Smashed, and the glass broke right away."

According to Rink, the man supplied his number and said he was insured with Seneca Insurance before driving off. The man's ute was allegedly not badly damaged.

When he called the following day, the other driver allegedly said he has not contacted his insurer.

Over the past month, numerous calls were made to the man by Rink and his own third-party insurer AMI, and the director of Business World Travel in Newmarket, Grant Bevin - which is the business Rink is interning at.

On July 11, an AMI spokesperson said Rink had a third-party policy for his vehicle which provides cover for loss or damage to other people's property in an accident "rather than damage to his own vehicle".



After initial efforts by AMI to contact the other driver and have him provide his insurance details failed, the insurance company said they could not cover Rink's claim.

However, on July 19 on review of Rink's case, AMI decided to front up and pay his repair costs and pursue the man themselves in the disputes tribunal.

"Following further developments in Max's case, the cost of repairs to his vehicle will be covered and we will pursue the other party through available avenues for costs," an AMI spokesperson told the Herald.

This review by AMI came after the Herald contacted the insurer in early July.

Despite the huge hassle the insurance dispute had caused the 24-year-old Bremerhaven University student, Rink was relieved he will not have to ask to borrow money from his parents to pay for the $2000 repairs.

"It was quite a relief. It's not sorted yet but yeah it's good. I mean it was his fault so he should be paying for it, not my insurer," Rink said yesterday.

The scene of the crash between Max Rink and Bill McNeil on June 19 in Mount Wellington's Countdown carpark.

Seneca Insurance told the Herald they could not confirm if the driver of the other vehicle was a client due to privacy.

Rink has been completing a six-month internship in Auckland.



When the other driver was contacted by the Herald he disputed he had been difficult to get hold of.



"No that's bull***. Let's start on page one. They say they can't get in touch with me. They gave you my number. So that's a lie for a start," he said.

However, when pressed, he admitted he was no longer taking calls from Rink or Bevin.

"Well of course I'm not picking up their calls anymore. I've had about 10, you're about 11 now. Goodbye."



The situation had left Rink's boss appalled.

"[The man's] attitude is astonishing. We believe that his vehicle simply can't be insured," Bevin said.

"I also think he sees Max as a young foreign backpacker who will go away and is taking advantage of this. Max is certainly not.

"I'm embarrassed to be a New Zealander given the arrogance, mean-spirited demeanour and belligerence of [the man]."

AA said one reason there's "no need" for compulsory third-party car insurance is that ACC means New Zealanders "already have a form of compulsory 'insurance' that covers injuries caused by a car accident".

Insurance Council of NZ chief executive Tim Grafton echoed that ACC removed the "key" reason for compulsory third-party here.

"Our position is that if motor third-party property damage was compulsory then insurers would be obligated to accept motor liability insurance risks, such as high risk/high loss drivers, that they would not normally want to insure," Grafton said.

"Everyone will end up paying more in motor insurance premiums to cover the high-risk drivers."

However in 2018, research firm Canstar Blue found three-quarters of 1932 drivers surveyed believed third-party car insurance should be compulsory on Kiwi roads.

Rink said the insurance dispute with the other driver had consumed hours of phone calls every day since.

"It puts pressure on me because I can't enjoy my last weeks here," Rink said.

"He kind of let New Zealanders down. Before I came here I always had a good picture of the country. And I still do have. My boss and the team were constantly asking if they can help. It's good to have the support.

"But on the other hand nothing like that would happen back in Germany because it's just compulsory to have insurance. It's very disappointing."