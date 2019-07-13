EDITORIAL

The horror house refit revealed this week should hammer home the need to always use safeguards around contracting work.

An Auckland family claims to have been fleeced of more than $200,000 by a builder who is no longer in the country and has been declared bankrupt. Another homeowner said they were also owed $50,000 after paying a deposit to the same builder for a house that had not even been started.

Nazgul Zamami and her husband had big dreams to renovate their Hillsborough home of 15 years, but they have been left with just four wardrobes,

