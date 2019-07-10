A shroud of fog is covering Auckland this morning.

Flight restrictions are in place at Auckland Airport, which warned delays and cancellations were likely.

As of 5.10am no flights had been delayed or cancelled.

Fog at @AKL_Airport - delays and cancellations expected. For the latest flight information: https://t.co/YcGiDWOtvX or use our app. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) July 10, 2019

Once the fog lifts the city is expected to get sunshine, with a high of 16C and a low of 9C.

Weatherwatch said the upper North Island would get a mixture of sun and cloud today, with a chance of an isolated shower or two.

The lower western North Island would be cloudy with the odd shower, while it would stay dry on the east coast.

The South Island's West Coast would have patchy rain this morning but the east would be sunny.

Thick #fog prevails in #Auckland this morning. On my way to the letterbox this morning to collect the @nzherald, I swear, the neighbour’s house looked just like the castle from #TheRockyHorrorPictureShow 👻 #ScienceFiction — JosephFarrell™ (@JosephAFarrell) July 10, 2019