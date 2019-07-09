Stubborn fog hanging over Auckland is causing problems for flyers, with eight flights so far delayed.

Fog at @AKL_Airport – delays and cancellations expected. For the latest flight information: https://t.co/vqr3hBphuv or use our app. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) July 9, 2019

Auckland Airport put fog restrictions in place at 7.52am.

So far eight domestic regional flights have been delayed and one flight from Wellington due to the fog.

No international flights have been affected.

😱 Auckland, where did you go?



Watch as fog completely enshrouds the city‼️ pic.twitter.com/2I8NsZvxqA — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 9, 2019

The low-lying fog has already contributed to problems for the city's commuters, with problems exacerbated by a Southern Motorway breakdown and reports of a man seen walking on the Northern Motorway.

Fullers says the heavy fog has also caused delays of up to 20 minutes for Birkenhead ferries.

UPDATE 8:10AM

This breakdown NOW CLEARED at Greenlane. Allow extra time for delays CITYBOUND from East Tamaki Rd. ^TPhttps://t.co/mNSV9NhJ27 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 9, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency said the patches of fog were reducing visibility in some areas of Auckland's motorway network this morning.

"Please take extra care and mind your following distance."

Patches of fog are reducing visibility in some areas of #Auckland's motorway network this morning. Please take extra care and mind your following distance ^TP pic.twitter.com/HpuG1CwLtZ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 9, 2019

Auckland's motorways are so far free-flowing, although there have been several reports of a man walking on the Northern Motorway near Fanshawe St.

The reports first came in to police around 6.30am. Police have been dispatched to check on the man, although Auckland's Joint Traffic Operations Centre said the man appeared at first glance to be fine.

He was walking on the northbound side between the Wellington St and Fanshawe St on-ramps.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 7:10AM

A breakdown is blocking the left lane CITYBOUND at Greenlane. Pass with extra care and expect some delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/w5Evgl0j3j — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 9, 2019

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said a clear sky and light winds in pockets around the city, with some light showers, had allowed fog to form in places.

"It is not widespread though and in isolated areas. We expect it to clear quite quickly this morning."

Meanwhile Auckland Transport tweeted that due to a breakdown the 7am, 7.30am and 8am ferries from Devonport to the city had been cancelled.

From Auckland back to Devonport there would be no 7.15am, 7.45am or 8.15am ferries.

Please be advised due to a vessel breakdown the following Devonport ferry services have been cancelled. We apologise for any convenience.

From Auckland to Devonport at 7.00am, 7.30am, 8.00am

From Devonport to Auckland at 7.15am, 7.45am, 8.15am pic.twitter.com/tIXDJIbHB8 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 9, 2019

A chance morning shower was in the forecast too, with fine spells to take over later in the day and a high of 16C.

Cloud would increase again from the afternoon, before a period of rain at night.

MetService meteorologist Micky Malivuk said "yo-yo" weather was forecast for the days ahead, with periods of rain followed by brief fine spells.

A front was approaching from the west today, and was expected to cross the country bringing further rain.

The heaviest falls would be on the South Island's West Coast, before a ridge formed over the country on Thursday.

Another front would arrive on Friday followed by another brief ridge, before a deep low moved on to the South Island later Saturday and into Sunday.

This would bring rain to most of the country on Sunday, with the South Island's West Coast and Southland in for the heaviest falls, Malivuk said.

Malivuk said temperatures would be relatively mild with the "dynamic weather".