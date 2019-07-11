A shiny caramel coat, bright green eyes and a high-spirited nature that just wants to show love.

You would never know that Webster, the bubbly, vibrant pitbull-cross puppy, had such a close brush with death only months ago.

Webster was found severely injured by a member of the public in a Maungatapu park earlier this year.

He was partially paralysed, unable to wag his tail or use his back legs.

He was taken to the Tauranga SPCA but, with such a serious injury, his future was looking bleak.

Webster has a shiny caramel coat, bright green eyes and a high-spirited nature that just wants to show love. Photo / George Novak

The vets and the SPCA staff persevered and monitored Webster for several days. However, hope for his recovery was quickly diminishing.

Tauranga SPCA inspector Anna Porteous said they were close to having to make the call to euthanise him humanely.

Then one sunny day, Webster began to wag his tail just a little.

Although it was something small, it was progress. After several more days, Webster was able to stand and support his own weight, although a little wobbly.

You would never know that the playful pup was once partly paralysed. Photo / George Novak

He was fostered by an SPCA staff member and worked to gain strength, with regular vet check-ins and a chance to socialise with other dogs.

Webster, now with a love for playing with other dogs and humans, passed his final health check and behaviour assessment with flying colours and is now up for adoption.

Since his injury, he struggled to walk long distances but he is still destined for a long and happy life and is now on the hunt for his forever home.

Animal abuse continues to be an issue in the Tauranga area, as well as nationwide.

Porteous said the Tauranga SPCA had a steady workload in abuse and neglect cases.

Webster is now up for adoption. Photo / George Novak

Figures show the Tauranga SPCA fielded 466 complaints in 2017 compared with 351 in 2015, an increase of more than 100 cases, with the majority relating to dogs.

Tauranga man Louis Delves was jailed in January for neglecting his two dogs, Tank and Sass, in June 2017.

The dogs were found in extremely ill and infected conditions, with Tank chained to a carport post and exposed to torrential rain and Sass curled up, shivering inside a kennel.

Webster was taken to the Tauranga SPCA, but with his serious injuries, his future was looking bleak. Photo / George Novak

The dogs were rehomed and Delves pleaded guilty to four charges under the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

Dr Liza Schneider from Holistic Vets and the ARRC wildlife trust said she had seen a number of incidences of animal abuse in Tauranga, both with wildlife and domestic animals.

She said although she had not seen as much of it lately, there were incidences of people kicking around hedgehogs or seagulls.

Webster was found by a member of the public partially paralysed. Photo / Supplied

Owners sometimes brought their dogs in with injuries that could be consistent with animal abuse like a kick, but there was never any real proof to those claims, she said.

Neglect was common in Tauranga, which could be down to both ignorance or intention, but sometimes people just did not have the means to afford veterinary care for their pet, she said.



Cupcake Day

The SPCA relies on the support of the public, as a non-government-funded organisation, to continue helping the 41,000 animals that walk through their doors every year.

Their biggest annual fundraiser, Cupcake Day, will be taking place at the start of next month.

The idea was that people pop their oven mitts on and get baking cupcakes to sell and raise money for the charity.

The centre itself will also be taking business pre-orders for cupcakes to deliver on the day.

To register to take part in the event on August 5, visit the SPCA Cupcake Day website.