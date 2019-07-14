Real estate agents want law changes after revelations a man facing serious child sex offences was able to work as an agent while awaiting trial.

And a consumer watchdog says the man's case highlights weaknesses in the nation's licensing system which should be set up to keep members of the public safe.

Jason O'Reilly was jailed for 12 years in December 2017 after being convicted of 18 charges relating to two young girls, including sexual violation and indecent assault.

TELL US YOUR STORY

Though licensing authorities were aware he faced criminal charges, O'Reilly was able to renew his license , list properties

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: