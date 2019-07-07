A man accused of serious child sex offences was able to work as a real estate agent and run open homes while awaiting trial.

A watchdog tried to cancel the man's licence when a police vet showed he was accused of indecency and facing 12 criminal charges.

But despite awaiting trial for molesting one of the victims, the cancellation was overturned by the Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal on appeal and his licence reinstated.

Jason Mark O'Reilly's former employer is now questioning why licensing officials never alerted him to the serious allegations his agent faced.

And a relative of one