Police have arrested a 33-year-old man following a series of aggravated robberies throughout the Auckland region over the weekend.

The robberies led to 27 liquor stores in West Auckland being temporarily closed due to "the safety of customers and staff".

However, since the arrest it has been announced that all West Liquor and Village Wines and Spirits stores will reopen tomorrow and resume their usual trading hours.

The first of four robberies took place on Saturday morning, at a commercial premises on Penrose Rd in Mount Wellington.

The man entered the premises demanding money, before fleeing and getting into a vehicle.

In the early hours of Sunday, a commercial property in Māngere was also robbed.

The offender approached a person behind the counter, before demanding money, and keys to their vehicle. The offender then fled in that vehicle.

Then, about 12.25pm on Sunday, a man allegedly entered a liquor store in Te Atatu demanding money, and also allegedly stole a number of items valued at over $1000.

Yesterday, shortly after midday, police were notified of another aggravated robbery at a liquor store in New Lynn where a man demanded money and fled.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby said police believe all four aggravated robberies are linked.

The man sought in connection to these robberies was located and arrested this afternoon.

Libby said the man is currently in custody, "assisting police with our ongoing inquiries and charges are likely to be laid.

"We sympathise with the victims in these robberies and are supporting them, and we hope it can bring them some comfort to know we have made an arrest," he said.

Yesterday The Trusts CEO Simon Wickham temporarily closed all its stores due to "the safety of customers and staff".

The Trusts operates all West Liquor and Village Wines and Spirits stores.

While no staff were hurt physically, Wickham said both incidents affected them considerably.

In a statement earlier today, he said it would reopen seven of its outlets this afternoon, with increased security personnel and measures, as well as additional staff.

However, after police announced the arrest Wickham released another statement saying all 27 retail outlets will be open tomorrow.

He said the arrest had enabled them to return to business as usual.

"We appreciate the prompt response from the police and thank them on behalf of our people, our customers and our community," he said.

"We have received very strong support from our community around yesterday's decision to close all of our stores following two armed robberies in two days.

"The message has been clear that the community appreciates us putting people before profits.

"We also appreciate this has been inconvenient and we appreciate their patience. Thankfully we will have all stores open tomorrow."

Wickham said returning to a full complement of outlets tomorrow would give staff the rest of today to prepare to go back to work.

"They have appreciated all the messages of support from customers and looked forward to welcoming them back in store."

The following stores reopened at 2pm today: West City Mall, Glen Eden, The Trusts Outlet at Pak' N Save Mt Albert, Hobsonville, Westgate Centre, Cellar Court, and Railside.