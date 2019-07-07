Firefighters spent about four hours at a house fire in Welcome Bay yesterday.

Welcome Bay residents reported seeing thick, black smoke coming from a home on Flinders Place just before 4.30pm.

A Northern Fire Communications spokesman said it received multiple calls from people in the area saying the house was "well-involved" in flames.

Two fire crews from Greerton and one from Tauranga were called to the scene.

Advertisement

The spokesman said the last fire truck left the scene about four hours later at 8.30pm.

All people inside the home were accounted for and it did not appear anyone was injured, the spokesman said.

"A fire safety investigator is returning this morning," he said.

Welcome Bay residents reported seeing smoke billowing from the roof of the home.

"The house was "well-ablaze"," Alison Dunlop said. "[There were] huge plumes of smoke."

A resident nearby, who did not wish to be named, also reported seeing the fire.

"We heard sirens and looked out the window to see thick black smoke," she said.

Another resident said he could see flames licking around the home's back porch.