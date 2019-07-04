A 22-year-old Napier man whose dramatic arrest in Hastings prompted his friends to throw bricks at police has been jailed for two and a half years.

Tahana Winitana appeared in the Napier District Court before Judge Bridget Mackintosh on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to injuring with intent to injure, attempting to pervert the course of justice, assaulting police, and three charges of breaching bail.

Winitana was arrested on unrelated matters in April 2017.

Police discovered him at an address in the city, and he ran and jumped over the back fence.

Advertisement

But police, one step ahead, were waiting for him on the other side.

They walked him back to a patrol car and despite asking him several times to get in, he refused.

This drew the attention of his friends inside the house. Winitana lashed out, kneeing a police constable in the leg before trying to kick him.

The group began to attack police and threw bricks at both the officers and their patrol cars before he was subdued.

His charges also related to a violent attack in September 2017.

Winitana was at his Tamatea home and began to argue with a woman at the address over Facebook.

An angry Winitana then punched her in the face "multiple times" according to the summary of facts, causing her to bleed and cough.

She scratched his face in self-defence which only infuriated him even more. He grabbed her by the shoulders and pushed her down, kneeing her violently in the chest.

He continued to punch her before pulling out a large pistol from under the cushion on the couch.

"Upon seeing the pistol the victim honestly believed she was going to die," the summary said.

Between September and October 2017, Winitana was remanded in the Hawke's Bay Regional Prison and had also been charged with domestic violence offences against a former partner.

He sent her letters, telling her in one of them to not show up to trial.

He further stated: "I'm just gonna do my time for my other charges and hopefully get time serviced and get off at the trial, because you ain't gonna show up to the trial aye babe."

He went on to say: "You shouldn't want to show up anyway."

Supported by a large family group Winitana called out "Love you mum" as he was led away by court security.