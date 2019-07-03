One the Government's biggest agencies has admitted it has been hacked multiple times since June last year and receives up to 330,000 attacks to its website on a monthly basis.

It is the fourth government department or agency to reveal it has been the victim of a hack, following official information act (OIA) requests by the Herald.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said that, in the year to June 1, it has detected two instances of unauthorised access to its networks which "could constitute a cyber-security incident".

There was also one suspected unauthorised access.

The Government Communications

