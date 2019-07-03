An immigrant adviser is waiting to hear what penalties might be imposed on him after he was accused of lodging false documents to support his clients' visa applications.

A complaint against Frankie Woei Jye Wong has been partially upheld by the Immigration Advisers Complaints and Disciplinary Tribunal.

The tribunal said it was also considering sanctions against Wong, who it said provided false evidence and failed to attend the hearing.

Wong had acted for a number of Malaysian clients seeking work visas, but his license has been suspended.

One of Wong's former clients, who has been found by INZ