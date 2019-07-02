The High Court has dismissed a challenge to the Government's new gun law that argued that the right to bear arms should be protected as taonga under the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Kiwi Party had challenged the validity of the Arms Amendment Act and the expedited process by which it was passed, and asked the court to forbid the Government from acting on the law until six months after the 2020 election or until a referendum could be held.

But Justice Edwin Wylie said the party's case was untenable on all grounds except its claim that an Order in Council

