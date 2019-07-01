The Volcanic Alert Level on Whakaari White Island has returned to 1 after lower levels of gas emissions were recorded since last Wednesday.

GNS Science duty volcanologist Agnes Mazot said two additional gas flights were performed since their last update, which showed lower gas emissions than recorded on June 26 when the alert was raised to level 2.

Further modelling of monitoring data and new data collected on the island also suggested a lower level of activity than last reported.

Mazot said the two additional gas flights detected 880 tons/day of sulphur dioxide on Friday, June 28 and 693 tons/day on Saturday, June 29, much lower than the measurement on June 26.

Further gas measurements would be undertaken as soon as conditions allowed, Mazot said.

New measurements made on the island showed no change in fumarole temperature and modelling of ground deformation monitoring data also suggested the small signal recorded on the island was likely to be related to the nearby ongoing swarm of tectonic earthquakes, and not an increase in volcanic activity.

Nearby earthquake swarms are continuing, although at lower levels than recently reported.

There is no change in the aviation colour, which remains at yellow.

Volcano Alert Level 1 is mostly associated with volcanic unrest hazards.

GNS Science and the National Geohazards Monitoring Centre continues to closely monitor Whakaari White Island for further signs of activity.