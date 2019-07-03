NEW STANDFIRST NEEDEED

It's dark and the air outside is crisp.

Everyone else seems to be asleep.

Inside a modest one-storey office, located on the main street of Winton, a rural town just north of Invercargill, the lights are on.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Voices and laughter are coming from inside.

Through the open door, nearly a dozen smiling faces look up.

A tall man, who 10 minutes ago was revving his new set of wheels to show off, greets me with a hug.

"G'day Emma, how ya going?", he says with a burst of energy.

Apart from the loss of hair and pale

Related articles:

A father lost

The power couple

Ticking of the bucket list