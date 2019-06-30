Two people have been flown to Waikato Hospital by rescue helicopter following a serious two-car collision on State Highway 2 in Karangahake.

One of the patients was injured seriously, the other moderately in the collision which took place around 2.10pm.

Two others were injured in the crash, one moderately and another minorly who were taken by ambulance to Thames Hospital, a St John spokesperson confirmed.

Police report a fifth person was initially trapped in the collision.

The incident took place in the Karangahake Gorge and blocked a southbound lane initially, NZ Transport Agency reported.

The gorge is fully open in both directions but southbound traffic remains heavy due to queue following the crash between Mackaytown and Waikino.

UPDATE 3:30PM#SH2 in Karangahake Gorge remains under STOP/GO traffic management. Please continue to expect significant DELAYS as southbound queues are sitting between Rahu Rd in Mackaytown and Waitawheta road in Waikino. ^EHhttps://t.co/syLVzQ7P4L — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 30, 2019

Elsewhere, one lane of State Highway 39 near Otorohanga has been closed following a serious crash between two cars, police report.

A spokeswoman said they were called to the scene of the crash along with St John on Kawhai Rd around 2.45pm.

Four people were injured, two seriously, one moderately and the other minorly. All were being transported to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

She said two tow trucks were called to remove the vehicles from the scene of the crash.

NZTA reports the northbound lane has been blocked between Honikiwi Rd and Waitomo Valley Rd.

It asks motorists in the area to take extra care when travelling past and advises delays should be expected through the area.