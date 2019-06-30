Shortly after Alfred Keating was revealed as the suspect in the Washington DC embassy toilet camera case, the commanding officers of New Zealand's navy, many of whom knew the commodore, were warned not to speculate or talk to the media.

Keating, the former Assistant Chief of Navy, has fallen from the high and distinguished position of our top military attache to the United States to a disgraced convicted criminal.

An Auckland jury this year found him guilty of attempting to make an intimate visual recording of a person after a covert filming device was found in a unisex

