Just days before Alfred Keating stood trial over a hidden bathroom camera found at New Zealand's Washington DC embassy, our military brass fretted over a rumour he would wear his naval uniform in court.

The now convicted and disgraced former naval officer was accused of attempting to make an intimate visual recording of another person after a covert device was found in a bathroom at the diplomatic building during July 2017.

Holding the rank of commodore, Keating was at the time the senior defence attache to the United States.

In the role, he was the face of diplomacy,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: