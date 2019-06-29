When the mud pool in Rotorua opened up and ground continued to collapse, something playing on the minds of many was: what will happen to that shed?

The answer: it will be taken down before it falls down the bank.

The mud pool opened on the Meade St property early on Tuesday morning and has since been cordoned off.

The shed next to the mud pool has been taken down. Photo / Stephen Parker

The residents of one house had been evacuated and Rotorua Lakes Council's geothermal inspector Peter Brownbridge said on Thursday the growing size of the mud pool was of concern and the shed needed to go.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman yesterday said more ground had collapsed around the mud pool.

The collapsing ground was moving closer to a shed on the property, which had now been removed.

Susan Gedye was a tenant of the house with her family, which included a 12-year-old and 17-month-old, and they have since moved out.

Gedye said the council said the shed be taken down as a saftey precaution.

"The council advised it was best before falling down the bank," Gedye said.

The council said no other properties were affected when asked yesterday, and the role of the council was to keep the public safe.

The owner of the property could not be reached for comment.