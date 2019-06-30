An American teenager who needed surgery after his e-cigarette exploded isn't alone in his injury, with at least 76 Kiwis suffering injuries from the smoking tools in the past four years.

Last week the Herald reported on a 17-year-old boy, from Nevada, who needed emergency surgery after his e-cigarette exploded in his face, breaking his teeth and shattering his jaw.

While the explosion was called a 'freak accident', New Zealand Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) figures show e-cigarette injuries are increasing, along with the popularity of the vaporisers.

Injury from e-cigarette explosion: a 17-year-old's vaping pen exploded, shattering his jaw and removing some teeth. Photo / Supplied
Ministry of Health data shows that of all tobacco users

