Stephen and Alana Franklin have not given up hope of having a baby, despite going through 13 miscarriages, including two ectopic pregnancies. Natalie Akoorie talks to the couple about their horrendous infertility journey and the hopes they have pinned on IVF.

Stephen and Alana Franklin have been counting down to today.

Only then will a simple blood test confirm if Alana is pregnant.

But getting pregnant has never been the hard part for Alana, 27, and Stephen, 43.

The Taranaki couple have suffered through 13 miscarriages including two ectopic pregnancies and the removal of both of Alana's fallopian tubes, since

