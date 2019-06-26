A car has collided with a truck during a police pursuit on the Kāpiti Coast north of Wellington this morning.
Police had tried to stop a car on State Highway 1 when the driver fled at 5.53am today.
Police followed with lights and sirens as the vehicle continued southbound.
Shortly after 6am the vehicle crashed into a truck just north of Peka Peka.
Two people suffered minor injuries and one person has been taken into custody.
The southbound lane of SH1 heading into Wellington is closed and northbound traffic is also moving slowly, police said.