A car has collided with a truck during a police pursuit on the Kāpiti Coast north of Wellington this morning.

Police had tried to stop a car on State Highway 1 when the driver fled at 5.53am today.

Police followed with lights and sirens as the vehicle continued southbound.

Shortly after 6am the vehicle crashed into a truck just north of Peka Peka.

UPDATE 7:20AM

The southbound lane remains CLOSED just south of Te Hapua Rd in Peka Peka. Please continue to expect #delays through this area. ^ELhttps://t.co/tHTiBXgPjt — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) June 26, 2019

Two people suffered minor injuries and one person has been taken into custody.

The southbound lane of SH1 heading into Wellington is closed and northbound traffic is also moving slowly, police said.