Police have found a missing Haumoana four-year-old as darkness descended on the community.

Police had swarmed on the Hawke's Bay coastal settlement to search for the missing 4-year-old boy who was already being sought by anxious locals.

The boy, who was barefoot, had been reported missing at 4.05pm, from a Haumoana address.

He was found about 5.05pm and is believed to be uninjured. He has been reunited with his grateful family.