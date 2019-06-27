A disgraced Ratana Church Minister has been jailed for a raft of sexual abuse charges against young boys.

His offending was described as "very predatory" in court, and his victims - who gave evidence as adult men - were commended for their courage and willingness to seek justice.

Daniel Brass Raharaha Nehemia - also known as Brass Boyboy Nehemia and Brass Boyboy Raharaha - pleaded guilty to historic child sex offending in April.

The guilty plea came part-way through a trial in the Auckland District Court, after two of his three victims had given harrowing evidence about his offending which

