A Hastings mayoral candidate says Flaxmere's lack of post boxes could "compromise" this year's local body elections.

Councillor and mayor candidate Damon Harvey said there was a lower post box to resident ratio in Flaxmere than other areas of Hastings.

"We're basically shutting an entire community out of our democratic process by not giving them fair access to vote, when compared to others living in our district.

"This could be termed voter suppression and it could compromise the entire election."

Harvey, who was raised in Flaxmere, is the husband of former Tukituki Labour candidate Anna Lorck who also has claimed

