One of my first childhood holiday memories is going to Rakino Island in the late 1980s. This was a time free of mobile phones and electronic devices, before flat whites, and where kids got to run around wild and free.

We felt like we had the island to ourselves. Our own little paradise.

Time appears to have stood still on this stunning 1.5sq km haven in the Hauraki Gulf, population 21. There are still no shops, just a community hall, art centre, library and wharf.

What it lacks in amenities, it makes up for with sandy beaches, rugged clifftops and the cacophony of native bird song - a world away from the hustle and bustle of Auckland, but in reality, it's just 40 minutes by ferry from downtown.

Rakino is just one of more than 50 islands in Auckland's sparkling Hauraki Gulf Marine Park, covering 1.2 million hectares – the largest of its kind in New Zealand, and right on our doorstep.

The Gulf is the stage for the 36th America's Cup. It is what the world will see when Emirates Team New Zealand attempts to defend the Auld Mug in 2021, and will be a destination for thousands of visitors coming to experience the racing firsthand. But our natural wonder is under threat. The Hauraki Gulf Forum's State of our Gulf report says the park is facing unprecedented pressure from overfishing, pollution and the impacts of Auckland's booming population growth.

It's not just the Hauraki Gulf. Reality checks about our environment have been coming thick and fast of late.

In Auckland, the impact of kauri dieback has seen extreme measures taken to try and stop the disease spreading, including widespread closures of the Waitākere Ranges and other parts of Auckland where kauri is found.

It's the right thing to do but it impacts our ability to connect with, and use, the natural environment. Native forests regulate climate, and the loss of kauri could be catastrophic to the biodiversity of this region.

We need to encourage the development of more eco-tourism products in the Gulf and surrounds, drive more engagement with the organisations cleaning up our waterways, and build on the work that's being done to make the islands pest free.

The Government's recently released Environment Aotearoa report also highlights a number of threats facing New Zealand. It identifies 4000 native species as threatened or nearing extinction, and estimates that 90 per cent of seabirds are at risk.

This is a worrying number particularly given 20 per cent of the world's seabirds species have been found in the Hauraki Gulf. It also calls out growing water and air quality issues, vehicle emissions, the loss of productive land for growing food to urban expansion, and the increasing impacts of a warming climate – this is affecting all our lives.

The Government has shown it recognises the seriousness of the issues. Budget 2018 delivered one of the biggest ever funding increases for conservation, and this year's budget includes further investment to address climate change, including $229 million for a Sustainable Land Use Package and $20m towards research to tackle kauri dieback.

New Zealand's "clean, green" reputation is what made "100% Pure" one of the most successful destination marketing campaigns of our time. And, while its intention wasn't solely to be associated with selling an image of our pristine environment, it's predominantly what most travellers associate it with and it's a brand ethos that's worth protecting.

The need to bring better balance between destination marketing and destination management sits at the heart of our Destination AKL 2025 strategy. The strategy sets a new direction for the public and private sector to work together to ensure a sustainable future for Auckland's visitor economy.

Our challenge is to ensure that the growth in visitor numbers enriches Auckland in ways beyond pure economics, helping us protect and improve our environment, our unique identity and cultural heritage, and quality of life.

There is close alignment to the Government's National Tourism Strategy launched in May which also puts sustainability at its core and recognises the need for everyone to be doing their bit and to work collectively.

We have an unprecedented opportunity ahead as we build up towards 2021 and throughout the year when the world's eyes will be upon our region for several global sporting events and Apec 2021 Leaders Week.

The time to take bold actions is now.

It's been heartening to see momentum growing. Auckland Council just declared a climate emergency; widespread closures of the Waitākere and Hunua ranges, and on the North Shore, have been implemented to try to stop the spread of kauri dieback; and the Hauraki Gulf Forum has voted to mobilise support to protect 20 per cent of Hauraki Gulf waters.

Those fortunate enough to see Jane Goodall speak recently didn't leave feeling despair rather that there still is hope – that individual and collective action can affect change.

Her inspirational words were: "Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference. The greatest danger to our future is apathy."

We will have the chance in 2021 to demonstrate to the world how we are protecting our stunning islands and Gulf for the future.

I will certainly be doing all I can to ensure that my daughter can enjoy the same foundational experiences a pristine Hauraki Gulf afforded me when I was growing up. As Jane Goodall said, together we can make that happen.

• Steve Armitage is general manager of destination at ATEED