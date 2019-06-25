Contractors have speedily worked to remove a collision from southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway in Auckland this afternoon.

Lane two of three was blocked following the incident around 4.10pm after the Penrose overbridge but the lanes are now clear, NZ Transport Agency said.

Motorists through the area have been told to expect delays as congestion eases. Motorists were originally told to expect "long delays".

UPDATE 4:30PM

Emergency services and contractors have worked quickly to clear the crash. All lanes are now OPEN just after the Penrose Road over-bridge. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/meFYrJhwFg — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 25, 2019

Traffic is slow from Symonds St on the Southern Motorway due to the crash, with heavy traffic in patches from Manukau to Takanini.

Advertisement

Northbound traffic, meanwhile, can expect moderate to heavy traffic between Ellerslie and Greenlane on the Southern Motorway.

Heading towards the city on the Northern Motorway, traffic is heavy at Greville Rd, again when approaching the Harbour Bridge.

Moving back northbound traffic is heavy between Onewa Rd and Northcote Rd, again approaching the Upper Harbour Highway.

There is a queue for the Northern link on the Northern Western Motorway heading south, and heavy traffic between the Causeway and Lincold Rd heading north.

Meanwhile, on the Southwestern Motorway those heading south can expect heavy traffic from Walmsley Rd and Massey Rd, again approaching the Southern link.

Moving northbound, traffic is moderate to heavy between George Bolt Memorial Dr and Neilson St.

Elsewhere, emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Turua in the Hauraki Plains where initial reports suggest multiple people have been injured.

Police received a report of the incident around 3.30pm two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Hauraki Rd and Huirau Rd.

The road is currently blocked and diversions are in place at Hauraki Rd and Orchard East Rd, and Hauraki Rd and Piako Rd.

The serious crash unit has been called to the scene and will investigate.