As a fiercely debated bill legalising assisted dying looks set to return to Parliament for a vote, all sides are making their last-minute arguments.

Act Party leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill is expected to have its second reading in the House on Wednesday evening, with MPs voting individually based on their consciences, rather than by party lines.

So how will the leaders of each party be voting and why?

JACINDA ARDERN

The Prime Minister voted for the bill at its first reading and says she will be doing the same again.

Through a fraught Select Committee process and more than a year of fierce public debate, Ardern has maintained that while she respects the views and religious opinions of those objecting, she believes it's a matter of choice.

"While there are a range of strongly-held beliefs, and people have the right to hold those, I ultimately want people to make their own individual decisions," Ardern said on Tuesday.

"The best way I can do that is by enabling them to have that choice and by voting in favour."

She's also been keen to emphasise that the decision is up to her party's members to make individually.

SIMON BRIDGES

The only party leader voting against the bill, National's Simon Bridges says he's worried about where the law change could eventually lead.

"I believe in the sanctity of life and feel that we should be very careful before putting in place laws that may get in the way of that," he said on Tuesday.

"I also worry about the thin edge of the wedge. Legislation like this can start with a narrow focus but widen. That doesn't sit well with me."

Bridges, too, is adamant his MPs can vote as they like.

"They're absolutely entitled to form their own view on this bill and vote accordingly," he said.

WINSTON PETERS

The Deputy Prime Minister's NZ First Party will be voting for the bill – but only on the promise the proposed law will be changed to also require a referendum.

"I think that 120 temporarily empowered politicians are not nearly as qualified to make this decision as the voters of this country are," Peters said.

He won't say personally whether he personally backs assisted dying.

"I'll be in the referendum like everybody else. I'll let you know then."

But an amendment calling for a plebiscite could be voted down before the third reading, begging the question of whether NZ First could swap sides.

"It would be highly, highly unlikely for NZ First to vote for it if that supplementary order paper [for a referendum] isn't supported," MP Tracey Martin said.

MARAMA DAVIDSON AND JAMES SHAW

Like NZ First, the Green Party is backing the law change, but only with a concession.

The party supports assisted dying for the terminally ill, but opposes a provision in the bill which means people with "grievous and irremediable medical conditions" could also gain access.

The concerns echo those raised by disability rights advocates and Seymour has promised to change the bill to only apply to people with six months to live if it gets through on Wednesday.

"People in that position, having to face the end of their life and very shortly, should be able to choose to how to keep their dignity intact," co-leader Marama Davidson said.

But the party also wants safeguards to keep vulnerable people being coerced.

"We're just not comfortable with where it currently goes in terms of the messages that could send to the disabled community," co-leader James Shaw said.

If there isn't time for the vote on Wednesday, the End of Life Choice Bill will not return to the house until July 31.

It passed its first reading 76 votes to 44 and received a record 39,000 public submissions during a fraught Select Committee stage.

While Seymour has said he is confident it will make it through, opponents say it'll go down to the wire.