As a fiercely debated bill legalising assisted dying looks set to return to Parliament for a vote, all sides are making their last-minute arguments.

Act Party leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill is expected to have its second reading in the House on Wednesday evening, with MPs voting individually based on their consciences, rather than by party lines.

READ MORE: Audrey Young: An A to Z of David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill

So how will the leaders of each party be voting and why?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

JACINDA ARDERN

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Bill is about giving people a choice. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Bill is about giving people a choice. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Prime Minister voted for the bill

SIMON BRIDGES

Related articles:

WINSTON PETERS

MARAMA DAVIDSON AND JAMES SHAW