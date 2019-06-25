Shop around

With the closure of post offices and the removal of Kiwibank outlets from many areas, there are fewer places to post voting papers. Many streetside mailboxes have also been removed.
Many voters - especially older residents - who no longer drive and have limited ability to catch a bus or walk long distances, would find voting places in supermarkets very convenient. This might encourage people to vote in local body elections as well.
Perhaps candidates could be available to meet voters outside on the street before people go in to shop? It's worth a try.
Gillian Dance, Mt Albert.

Electric avenue

Free ride

Express yourself

Bag it up

Sweet surrender

Don't think twice

Under my skin

Bus stop

Faith

Short & Sweet