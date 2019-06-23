Let's set the record straight for everyone conflating religious freedom with some sort of noble "freedom of speech" rhetoric.

New Zealand is a democracy and we can say what we want.

But with freedom of speech comes responsibility and there's the rub.

Say a religion has a doctrine that declares all people with a particular sexual orientation will, upon death, burn forever.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Say another religion preaches tolerance, compassion and forgiveness for all, even to those who would gun such believers down in their place of worship.

One of these religions will have the freedom to spread their beliefs across all

Related articles:

Short-lived marriages

Happy villagers

Folau's crowdfunding

'Junior staffer' cop-out

Children at risk

Changing behaviours

Government spending