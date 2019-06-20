Auckland Transport has scrapped its plans "to improve safety and accessibility" in the St Heliers shopping village. Or, to put that the way many residents saw it, AT will not remove 40 car parks or add 12 raised pedestrian crossings.

The backdown follows a large and very angry public meeting in April, which AT declined to attend, thus angering the locals all the more.

The decision was announced by Mayor Phil Goff at another public meeting on Wednesday night. AT executive Rodger Murphy, who's in charge of "risk management", was there with him.

AT is not developing a new proposal.

