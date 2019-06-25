A

ct: The leader of the Act party and Epsom MP, David Seymour, is the sponsor of the End of Life Choice Bill, legalising assisted suicide.

Bill: The bill allows people with less than six months to live or with a grievous and irremediable medical condition to have a lethal dose of medication to cause death, although Seymour has said that if the bill passes its second reading, he will put up an amendment to ensure it applies only to people to people with six months to live.

Criteria: To be eligible, the patient must meet the above conditions and be in an advanced state of irreversible decline in capability and experiencing unbearable suffering, be aged at least 18 and be a New Zealand citizen or resident. The patient must initiate the request to their attending medical practitioner who must seek an independent second opinion and, if either of them doubt the competence of the patient, get a third from a psychiatrist or psychologist.

Disabililty sector: The bill has been a big issue in the disability community with Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero saying it undermined years of work to change perceptions of disabled people and put them at significant risk especially from the risk of coercion. Seymour accused her of wading into the debate in an unprofessional way.

Effect of death: Under the bill, a person who dies as the result of assisted dying would be deemed for all contractual purposes to have died as if assisted dying has not been provided, meaning that life insurance, which is often voided by suicide, and other contracts held by the patient would not be affected. But the death certificate would have to record the assisted death, and the underlying illness.

Faith-based submitters: Many oppose the bill on religious grounds,, believing that life is sacred, although by no means all opponents fall into this category. Many oppose it on the grounds it could normalise suicide, that the vulnerable could be subtly coerced by being made to feel like a burden. Many doctors believe it is unethical. Former Prime Minister Bill English and his GP wife Dr Mary English have been strong opponents.

Dr Mary English appeared before the select committee alongside her husband, former Prime Minister Bill English, both opposing the bill. Photo / Mark Mitchell.
eoffrey Palmer: Former Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer and Family Court Judge Paul von Dadelszen propose that the Family Court be the final authority, not two doctors. The suggestion has been picked up in an amendment promoted by Labour MP Louis Wall and National MP Lawrence Yule.

Health sector: Opinions on the bill in the health sector are mixed with the New Zealand Medical Association and Hospice New Zealand opposing any form of medically assisted suicide. The NZ Nurses Organisation advocate for patient choice but the bill is silent on conscientious objections for nurses.

Former Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer is proposing that the Family Court make the final decision on each case of assisted dying. Photo / Mark Mitchell
mmunity: Under current law it is a crime to assist someone to commit suicide. The bill would give doctors immunity from criminal or civil action, so long as

