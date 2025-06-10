Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Pregnant woman pushed over in Whakatāne dairy robbery

By Brianna Stewart at Whakatane Beacon
Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Allandale Superette in Whakatāne has been robbed multiple times while owned by Pawik Patel and his family. Photo / Troy Baker

Allandale Superette in Whakatāne has been robbed multiple times while owned by Pawik Patel and his family. Photo / Troy Baker

Staff are shaken after an attempted robbery at a Whakatāne dairy where a pregnant woman was thrown to the ground and a residential property was invaded.

Allandale Superette owner Pawik Patel said he was asleep on the morning of May 31 – his day off – when a man burst

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post