Fire and Emergency crews were alerted to the house fire early on Monday. Photo / NZME

A “lovely” Kaipara family has lost their home and car after an extinguished fire reignited during renovations.

About 30 firefighters from six brigades were called to the house in Aratapu, south of Dargaville, about 2.30am on Monday.

The house and car were completely engulfed by the fire when crews from Te Kopuru, Dargaville, Ruawai, Whangārei, Paparoa and Hikurangi arrived.

Crews had the blaze under control by 4am, and no injuries were reported.

Fire and Emergency investigator Greg Hartwell said Monday’s fire had not been the first at the home which had been undergoing renovations.