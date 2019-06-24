Psychiatric facilities

New Zealand had psychiatric hospitals until late last century. Concerns about inappropriate placement, treatment and abuse of patients were among reasons for their closure.

We were told it would be beneficial to have those with mental health conditions living in the community. Teams giving supervision would be established with hospital admission limited to those suffering acute episodes.

The recent case of a Dunedin woman with obsessive-compulsive disorder being given a prison sentence (NZ Herald, June 19) highlights the need for a return of strategically sited psychiatric hospitals. Perhaps consideration could be given to the provision of such facilities when budget funds

for mental heath are allocated.

Prison is inappropriate for this woman for obvious reasons and at this time it is incredible this is allowed to happen, but what are the alternatives?

Modern hospitals specialising in this discipline need bear little resemblance to the institutions of old. There is a better understanding now of mental health and while many with such conditions live well in the community, there are also too many instances where their lives and those of families are compromised because of lack of availability of an appropriate facility with 24-hour care for longer than DHBs can provide.

J F Beveridge, Te Awamutu.



Four years ago

Remember not so long ago, when world leaders had secured agreement for tariff reductions; when the need for climate change had been universally accepted; when the world was in agreement on a global arms pact; when Obama and the European leaders had secured a nuclear deal with Iran?

That was just four years ago. Now the world is effectively held ransom to the night-time twittering of a very dangerous US leader. Tariffs are imposed if a country does not bend to his "make America great again" slogan. He withdraws support for a global arms pact. He pulls the US out of climate change targets. He ends the Iran deal and reimposes sanctions that has lead to a potential deadly confrontation that will affect us all. President Trump supposedly has an "inner cabinet" but anecdotal evidence shows, if they are not in agreement, they are shown the door. The look of superciliousness on his face as he announces each intention is surely intended to promote his own hubris.

Des Trigg, Rothesay Bay.



Parisian cyclists

Richard Oddys' letter (NZ Herald, June 21) highlights a common theme of lack of awareness of cyclists by drivers in New Zealand. We recently spent some days in Paris where traffic can be absolutely manic, yet I was amazed to observe literally hundreds of cyclists and electric scooter riders co-existing daily with vehicles on the busy streets, seemingly with no worries. There was no aggravation or horn sounding, no suggestive hand signals indicating displeasure with each other, just a general understanding of each others right to road usage. Riders of all description, with bikes and scooters of all descriptions, sped through and around traffic snarls, not a helmet in sight yet no one showed any symptoms of the "them and us" syndrome still experienced in New Zealand. Attitudes on both sides of the cycling/car situation here obviously need a few more years to mellow and mature.

Malcolm Burnett, Whenuapai.



Mission Bay

Contrary to the Simon Wilson article (NZ Herald, June 21), the residents of the bays are not anti improvement, but we want changes that do not make the current problems worse and we also do not want to be presented with a fait accompli.

The proposed changes did not include any provision for on-road cycle lanes and narrowing the road at the raised crossings would squeeze cyclists off the road. Furthermore, the proposed roundabout at Mission Bay would mean that events such as triathlons could no longer use Tamaki Drive as this would create a lethal pinch point.

We accept that visitors come to the area for the beaches and removing nearby parking simply pushes the problem into residential streets.

Andrew Parsons, Orakei.



End of Life

In claiming that not one of the major disability organisations takes a stance against the Seymour bill (NZ Herald, June 21), Patricia Butler shows that she has simply not been listening to public debate - whether to the select committee submissions or to wider public discussion.

I draw her attention to the press release issued by IHC on March 7 last year, which states that IHC shares the concerns of the Disability Rights Commissioner regarding The End Of Life Choice Bill. The IHC believes it is unfortunate that the bill links assisted dying, quality of life and disability.

According to their spokesperson Trish Grant: "The bill assumes all people in New Zealand have access to the same level of care and support to enable them to have the best quality of life and are therefore able to make an informed choice about their right to die. But we know people with disabilities do not receive the same level of care and support."

This view is echoed by grassroots organisations such as Not Dead Yet Aotearoa and Elevate Disability Trust, as well as by countless disabled individuals - and by all the aged care organisations who made submissions, themselves representing the largest proportion of disabled New Zealanders.

Michelle Pereira, Glendene.



Ihumātao decisions

Pita Turei pleads: "Leave any Ihumātao land decisions to iwi" (NZ Herald, June 19).

If only that were possible! It was not iwi who stole the land at Ihumātao in 1863;

it was the colonial government. It was not iwi who worked with developers to get this precious cultural heritage landscape re-zoned, then sold at "future urban" prices to transnational Fletcher Building; it was the descendents of the Pākehā settlers.

It was not iwi who wanted a 480-unit housing development next to one of the oldest continuously occupied papakāinga in Tāmaki-makau-rau; it was Fletcher, with the co-operation of Auckland Council and the government.

Thousands of Aucklanders signed a petition supporting the people of Ihumātao in their valiant struggle to protect their ancestral landscape. That support must continue if the people of Ihumātao are to prevail.

Farrell Cleary, Mt Eden.



Willing to accept

"My fellow Hutt citizens, we choose to buy a huge, expensive and unnecessary beer fridge for my mayoral office (NZ Herald, June 21). We choose to buy this fridge in this decade, and do other stupid things with your rates money. Not because the fridge is freezy, but because it is cold!"

Jeff Stone, New Plymouth.



Insurgent presence

The book Hit and Run, published in 2010, is based on an allegation that NZ SAS soldiers attacked villages in Afghanistan in which there were no armed Taliban, and innocent civilians were killed.

Co-author Jon Stephenson has this week revealed that prior to publication, he and co-author Nicky Hager had information that there was a possibility that armed insurgents were in the area. Stephenson wanted to delay publication and investigate further, but Hager insisted on publishing the book.

Stephenson says he has now has confirmation from Taliban commanders that armed insurgents were present in the area.

We now have an inquiry costing at least $7 million into these allegations.

It is likely that a handful of civilians may have been caught in crossfire, but in war situations it happens - in Syria hundreds of thousands have been killed.

Rachel Lewis, Takapuna.



Plain stupidity

James Cameron was speaking as the owner of some of the most naturally productive farmland in the country, virtually every square metre of which can be ploughed and planted out with healthy crops requiring a minimum of fertilisation.

But to even suggest New Zealand could support even our own population by adopting his meat-free, non dairy philosophy is plain stupidity.

Possibly as little as 15 per cent of NZ is arable - so what to do with the other 85 per cent that is either rocky or undulating, satisfactory only to grazing sheep and cattle or growing trees?

There is a huge percentage of the South Island in particular, that is only arable courtesy of irrigation.

Cameron's arable land requires huge amounts of synthetic fertiliser to remain productive, gallons of diesel to plough and harvest his crop and thousands dollars of oil-based insecticides and herbicides to control invasive weeds and voracious insects.

If he does not do so, he is criminally responsible for simply mining our country for nature's nutrients and subjecting his neighbours to destructive weeds and pests.

Robert Burrow, Taupō.



Short & Sweet

On Tories

People are complaining that the new PM in the UK will be selected by just 160,000 Tory party members. Lucky them; we had ours selected by just one person, Winston Peters.

Alan Milton, Cambridge.

On KiwiBuild

KiwiBuild isn't working. Maybe it never will. But at least the Coalition Government has tried something.

Donn de Silva, Greenhithe.

On IRD

If you owe IRD unpaid tax they can find the time and money to get it from you. If they owe you a refund then it is too difficult and expensive to process.

Pim Venecourt, Torbay.

On sinbinning

The referee's job in a game of rugby union is to ensure an even and fair contest. Sending a player off for a misdemeanour for 10 minutes makes a mockery of that. It is unfair to the other 14 players and especially to spectators.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On roads

The trucking lobby is complaining about the rough road surface when it is their heavier and heavier trucks that are creating the pot holes.

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

On sport

Now that girls can play in boys' rugby teams can boys play in girls' teams?

Nick Hamilton, Newmarket.

On Luxon

Christopher Luxon reminds me of the song: "How great thou art".

Bruce Tubb, Belmont.