Documents reveal Hutt City Council spent thousands of dollars on what looks like an elaborate drinks fridge in the mayor's office.

This is despite there already being a fridge in the office kitchen but, according to acting council chief executive Matt Reid, it is "very small".

The Delta Backbar Bottle Cooler has a 320L capacity, two sliding doors and a black powder-coat finish.

The purchase has come under fire from elected officials, with one labelling the expense "wasteful" at a time of tight budgets.

The council paid $1,453.95 for the fridge excluding GST.

