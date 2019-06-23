A mobility scooter rider who died in a collision with a car had been on his way home from delivering a birthday present, his widow says.

Norman George Roberts, 88, has been remembered by his shocked family as a "right character" who could fix almost anything.

He was knocked off his scooter on Girven Rd in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday afternoon and died from his injuries in Tauranga Hospital later that night.

His widow, Lorna May Roberts, 86, said the collision happened at a pedestrian crossing as he was heading home to Bayswater Retirement Village in Maranui St after posting

