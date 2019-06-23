A mobility scooter rider who died in a collision with a car had been on his way home from delivering a birthday present, his widow says.

Norman George Roberts, 88, has been remembered by his shocked family as a "right character" who could fix almost anything.

He was knocked off his scooter on Girven Rd in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday afternoon and died from his injuries in Tauranga Hospital later that night.

His widow, Lorna May Roberts, 86, said the collision happened at a pedestrian crossing as he was heading home to Bayswater Retirement Village in Maranui St after posting a birthday parcel to his nephew.

Advertisement

Flowers left at the scene where Norman Roberts, 88, was knocked off his mobility scooter. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lorna said she could not believe her "real gentleman" husband was gone.

He died a week before her birthday, June 26, and just over a month before they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 7.

The pair first met when she was 10 in Apita, Manawatu. He was the boy next door and they rode ponies together.

It was not until years later - when she visited him in hospital in Palmerston North after he fractured his ankle in a motorbike accident - that the spark grew.

"We fell madly in love. Our love for each other never waned. My husband was a very caring man.

Lorna Roberts, 86, holding a wedding photo of her and late husband Norman George Roberts. Photo / Andrew Warner

"He used to bring me a cup of tea in bed every morning. We always made each other laugh, even when we disagreed. There was lots of banter but no heated arguments."

They shared a passion for dancing and music - he played the piano and bagpipes among other instruments - and he also loved helping her in the kitchen.

He had them both in stitches recently after making a white sauce with icing sugar instead of cornflower.

"I miss him so much. No matter where I look I can still see him," she said.

Norm was born to Irene and George Roberts, a farming family, in Te Kuiti. His younger sister, Margaret Merry, lives in Hawke's Bay.

He attended Pakihikura Primary, Apiti School and Wairarapa College.

Norman and Lorna Roberts on their wedding day in 1954. Photo / Supplied

He and Lorna married in 1954 and settled in Hastings, where they had daughters Heather Thomasen, now 60, and Sue Roche, 58.

The family moved to Taupō in 1963 and Norm started Roberts Machinery.

"My husband was a real go-getter, a real handyman and inventor," Lorna said. "He could fix anything really, other than our cake mixer, which is still in pieces in the shed."

He retired 27 years ago but stayed busy in spite of illness.

He was a past president of Oceanside Probus Club, a Worshipful Master at a local Masonic lodge, and a member of both a Pāpāmoa barbershop quartet and the Oriana Singers.

Norman George Roberts was a Worshipful Master at a local Masonic lodge. Photo / Supplied

Sue Roche said her father was the "greatest dad" and always "fiercely on their side".

"Norm was a much-loved, kind and caring person, who respected people and people respected him. He was a right character, a great friend to many, and full of fun."

Granddaughter Ella Roche, 26, said her Poppa was "always up for anything".

His "hilarious" antics sometimes landed him in hospital, she said, but he always kept the medical staff laughing.

"Last week when he needed stitches for a small cut to his head, he was busy telling the nurse don't mess up his hair or it would ruin his modelling career."

"Poppa was a great granddad, very dedicated, a great listener and great fun. We would solve all the problems of the world together and he taught us all so much," she said.

Norm has three other grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church in Mount Maunganui at 1pm on Tuesday.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was helping them with their inquiries.