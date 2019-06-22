Police are looking for a woman who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Michelle Suzanne Wood is from the New Plymouth area and police are concerned for her safety.

The 53-year-old was last seen in Oakura about 5.15pm on June 10, when she was driving her red Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration CRT178, police said this afternoon.

"Police and her loved ones are concerned for her safety. Michelle is known to travel as far south as Christchurch and as far north as Auckland."

Anyone who had seen Wood or her vehicle since June 10 should call police on 105, which is the new non-emergency phone number police launched last month.