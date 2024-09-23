“At the end of it, they’re floating on air,” Scott says.
“They’ve achieved something they didn’t know they could. It’s just joyful.”
‘Constructive way to give back’
Over the past six weeks, participants have gathered every Friday to learn new recipes and cooking techniques.
The classes prioritise healthy, budget-friendly meals, enabling participants to prepare nutritious dishes for their families. Probation officer Arlene Gabb highlights the unique aspects of the programme:
“The difference with our classes is that they are learning in a culturally safe environment. They can feel relaxed and don’t have to worry about making mistakes because, in our kitchen, you can’t do anything wrong.”
With more than 11,000 individuals serving community work sentences across Aotearoa, Gabb believes this initiative offers a constructive way for participants to give back to their communities. She encourages healthier choices, explaining that for the same price as cheap, processed sausages, participants can buy chicken breasts to create nutritious meals.
One anonymous participant said, “I’m learning new things about making meals taste nicer, like using mayo and different dipping sauces.”
Scott recalls the enthusiasm of the participants: “On the very first day, one person said, ‘This is so good, I am going to make this for my whānau all weekend,’ and they did!”
The programme has now concluded, and the fruits of their labour are visible through a cookbook they have created from their culinary creations.