Whangarei people on community work sentences are learning a great cooking skill.

An initiative at Whangārei Corrections is helping individuals on community work sentences by teaching them valuable cooking skills while they complete their court-ordered hours.

The cooking classes focus on creating cost-effective, nutritious meals, equipping participants with the tools they need to prepare wholesome food for their whānau.

Interventions coordinator Julian Scott emphasises the positive impact of the programme.

“They don’t have an easy life; they have faced many challenges. This is three hours where they can suspend all of that,” he explains.

The classes have provided at least 12 people on the programme a supportive environment, allowing them to escape their daily struggles and find joy in cooking.