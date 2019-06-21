Desperate New Zealand couples could be forking out an extra $2000 for an in vitro fertilisation (IVF) "add-on" procedure which may worsen their chance of having children, according to a new study.

The Australian and New Zealand Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology reported the findings of researchers from a Melbourne IVF clinic, which looked at historical data collected between 2009 and 2015.

The findings, reported in The Conversation last week, found that for every 15 couples who have the intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) add-on procedure, but who do not have diagnosed male infertility — for which the procedure can make

