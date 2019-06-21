COMMENT:

Simon Bridges has no reason to feel directly threatened by Christopher Luxon.

Despite the outgoing Air New Zealand chief having been anointed by media as the bright new hope for the National Party, he is no competition for Bridges.

There are several alternative scenarios before Luxon is even a factor.

The reality is that if Bridges beat the odds to win the 2020 election, Luxon would walk straight into a Cabinet position in much the same way that Steven Joyce did in 2008.

Judith Collins would be a senior minister and presumably a settled one.

And if Bridges' leadership

