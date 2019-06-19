A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car in Red Beach, Whangaparaoa Peninsula earlier this evening.

And the incident has created extensive delays throughout the area, with traffic stretching back to Redvale on the Northern Motorway.

NZ Transport Agency asked motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route. Delays are also recorded along East Coast Rd and Dairy Flat Highway.

UPDATE - 6:30PM

Whangaparaoa Road is now fully OPEN in both directions however significant delays remain through both Orewa and Silverdale and northbound on SH1. Delay your journey or allow extra time for long delays. ^TPhttps://t.co/m8QQzXqs9T — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 19, 2019

The collision in Red Beach forced emergency services to close Whangaparaoa Rd at 4.10pm - it was reopened fully at 6.30pm.

Of the collision, a police spokesperson said it took place around 3.50pm at the intersection of John Dee Crescent and Whangaparaoa Rd.

Meanwhile, in Auckland city, a crash has been cleared from the right northbound lane on Fanshawe St at the intersection with Halsey St.

The crash has been cleared from Fanshawe St after causing delays. Photo / Supplied

Elsewhere, on the Northern Motorway traffic is heavy moving south at Greville Rd, again between Esmonde Rd and the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Moving in the opposite direction, traffic is heavy but moving from Northcote to the Upper Harbour Highway.

Those on the Southern Motorway heading away from the city can expect heavy traffic to Ellerslie, easing at Manukau.

Heading northbound, motorists can expect heavy traffic between Mount Wellington and Greenlane.

The Northwestern Motorway is relatively quiet heading southbound, with a queue in place for the Northern Link.

Northbound, however, traffic is heavy between Newton Rd and St Lukes Rd, again from Great North Rd to Lincoln Rd.

Traffic is slow from Mangere Bridge heading south on the Southwestern Motorway with heavy traffic also heading to the Southern Link.

Those heading north can expect heavy traffic between Massey Rd and Rimu Rd.