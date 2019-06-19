A winning Lotto ticket worth $10.2m still remains unclaimed after being sold at a Hamilton book shop.

The ticket was sold at Whitcoulls The Base, the first winning Powerball ticket sold in the city so far this year, and the seventh since Powerball has running.

However, Lotto New Zealand is still waiting for the lucky winner to claim their prize.

Kirsten Robinson, senior corporate communications manager at Lotto NZ, suggested anyone who had bought a ticket from Whitcoulls to check their purse or wallet.

"Most big winners keep their Lotto tickets in their purse or wallet – in fact, that's where almost a quarter of this year's millionaires tucked their lucky tickets before claiming their prize," she said.

Others had more creative hiding places including the car dash, the glove box to inside a piano stool and an underwear drawer.

"You never know where this winning ticket could be sitting."

Saturday's win is the 10th Powerball for the year, she said, while the biggest win in New Zealand so far was sold in Inglewood on January 2 and worth a whopping $22.3m.

"We're almost halfway through the year and we've already heard some amazing stories from this year's Powerball winners about how the win will change their lives – and help their local communities.

"We're sure this win will be just as life-changing from Hamilton's newest millionaire – all they need to do is claim their prize."

Anyone who purchased their ticket for the Lotto draw on Saturday, June 15 at Whitcoulls The Base should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they would like to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.