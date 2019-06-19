COMMENT:

It wasn't the dancing.

I never watched him, but they say his turn on Dancing with the Stars won him a lot of fans.

I've not seen it in the polls.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But David Seymour is back for another trot round the floor of political popularity with a relaunch of his ACT party at the weekend.

I say "his" party, given he is about the sum total of it.

The plan for 14 MPs post-September next year is spectacularly ambitious - if not driven by complete delusion.

I remember the initial launch of ACT, the claims were equally as bold.

Related articles: